1. Tranche
Betrag:         125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,375 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,452 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8 Jahre, bis 29.09.2031
Liberierung:    29.09.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,313 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +60 BP
Valor:          CH1293714361
Rating:         Low AA/A+ (CS/Fedafin)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 27.09.2023

2. Tranche
Betrag:         135 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,520 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       15 Jahre, bis 29.09.2038
Liberierung:    29.09.2023
Spread (MS):    +73 BP
Valor:          CH1293714379
Rating:         Low AA/A+ (CS/Fedafin)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 27.09.2023

pre/uh

(AWP)