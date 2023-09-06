1. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,452 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 29.09.2031 Liberierung: 29.09.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,313 Prozent Spread (MS): +60 BP Valor: CH1293714361 Rating: Low AA/A+ (CS/Fedafin) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.09.2023 2. Tranche Betrag: 135 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,520 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 15 Jahre, bis 29.09.2038 Liberierung: 29.09.2023 Spread (MS): +73 BP Valor: CH1293714379 Rating: Low AA/A+ (CS/Fedafin) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.09.2023

