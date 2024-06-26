1. Tranche
Betrag:         130 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,3 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,108 Prozent
Laufzeit:       4,99 Jahre, bis 13.07.2029
Liberierung:    13.07.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,28 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +37 BP 
Valor:          CH1361401735
Instr. Rating:  AA+ (stb) / Aa- (stb) (ZKB / Fedafin)   
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 12.07.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         130 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,4 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,023 Prozent
Laufzeit:       9,99 Jahre, bis 13.07.2034
Liberierung:    13.07.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,40 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +40 BP 
Valor:          CH1361401743
Instr. Rating:  AA+ (stb) / Aa- (stb) (ZKB / Fedafin)    
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 12.07.2024

tv/hr

(AWP)