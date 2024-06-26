1. Tranche Betrag: 130 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,3 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,108 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,99 Jahre, bis 13.07.2029 Liberierung: 13.07.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,28 Prozent Spread (MS): +37 BP Valor: CH1361401735 Instr. Rating: AA+ (stb) / Aa- (stb) (ZKB / Fedafin) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.07.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 130 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,4 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,023 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,99 Jahre, bis 13.07.2034 Liberierung: 13.07.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,40 Prozent Spread (MS): +40 BP Valor: CH1361401743 Instr. Rating: AA+ (stb) / Aa- (stb) (ZKB / Fedafin) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.07.2024

tv/hr