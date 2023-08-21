1. Tranche
Betrag:         160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,375%
Emissionspreis: 100,426%
Laufzeit:       4 Jahre, bis 06.09.2027
Liberierung:    06.09.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,262%
Spread (MS):    +48 BP
Valor:          CH1290222285
Rating:         A2 (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 05.09.2023

2. Tranche 
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,5%
Emissionspreis: 100,525%
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre, bis 06.09.2030
Liberierung:    06.09.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,418%
Spread (MS):    +64 BP
Valor:          CH1290222293
Rating:         A2 (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 05.09.2023

