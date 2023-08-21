1. Tranche Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,375% Emissionspreis: 100,426% Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 06.09.2027 Liberierung: 06.09.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,262% Spread (MS): +48 BP Valor: CH1290222285 Rating: A2 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 05.09.2023 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,5% Emissionspreis: 100,525% Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 06.09.2030 Liberierung: 06.09.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,418% Spread (MS): +64 BP Valor: CH1290222293 Rating: A2 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 05.09.2023

