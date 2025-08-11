1. Tranche
Betrag:          150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,100 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,09 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 25.08.2028
Liberierung:     25.08.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,070 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +15 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +18 BP
ISIN:            CH1428648328
Rating:          AAA (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   AAA (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.08.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,200 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,18 Prozent
Laufzeit:        bis 24.08.2029
Liberierung:     25.08.2029
Yield to Mat.:   0,155 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +15 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +17,5 BP
ISIN:            CH1428648336
Rating:          AAA (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   AAA (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.08.2025

