1. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,100 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,09 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 25.08.2028 Liberierung: 25.08.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,070 Prozent Spread (MS): +15 BP Spread (Govt.): +18 BP ISIN: CH1428648328 Rating: AAA (S&P) Instr. Rating: AAA (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.08.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,200 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,18 Prozent Laufzeit: bis 24.08.2029 Liberierung: 25.08.2029 Yield to Mat.: 0,155 Prozent Spread (MS): +15 BP Spread (Govt.): +17,5 BP ISIN: CH1428648336 Rating: AAA (S&P) Instr. Rating: AAA (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.08.2025

