1. Tranche Betrag: 215 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,8 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,255 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 26.08.2033 Liberierung: 26.08.2026 YTM: 0,7625 Prozent Spread (MS): +21 BP Spread (Govt): +42,2 BP ISIN: CH1537606837 Rating: AA+ (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.08.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,250 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,020 Prozent Laufzeit: 24 Jahre 359 Tage, bis 25.08.2051 Liberierung: 26.08.2026 YTM: 1,2025 Prozent Spread (MS): +24 BP Spread (Govt): +58,1 BP ISIN: CH1537606845 Rating: AA+ (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.08.2026
uh
(AWP)