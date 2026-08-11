1. Tranche
Betrag:          215 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,8 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,255 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 26.08.2033
Liberierung:     26.08.2026
YTM:             0,7625 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +21 BP
Spread (Govt):   +42,2  BP
ISIN:            CH1537606837
Rating:          AA+ (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.08.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,250 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  101,020 Prozent
Laufzeit:        24 Jahre 359 Tage, bis 25.08.2051
Liberierung:     26.08.2026
YTM:             1,2025 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +24 BP
Spread (Govt):   +58,1  BP
ISIN:            CH1537606845
Rating:          AA+ (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.08.2026

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(AWP)