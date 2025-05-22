1. Tranche
Betrag:          125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,052 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 12.06.2028
Liberierung:     12.06.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,108 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +23 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +25 BP
ISIN:            CH1446452331
Rating:          AA+/AA+ (ZKB /UBS )
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 11.06.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,500 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,087 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 11.06.2032
Liberierung:     12.06.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,487 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +23 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +34,4 BP
ISIN:            CH1446452349
Rating:          AA+/AA+ (ZKB /UBS )
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 11.06.2025

(AWP)