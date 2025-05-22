1. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,052 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 12.06.2028 Liberierung: 12.06.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,108 Prozent Spread (MS): +23 BP Spread (Govt.): +25 BP ISIN: CH1446452331 Rating: AA+/AA+ (ZKB /UBS ) Kotierung: SIX, ab 11.06.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,087 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 11.06.2032 Liberierung: 12.06.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,487 Prozent Spread (MS): +23 BP Spread (Govt.): +34,4 BP ISIN: CH1446452349 Rating: AA+/AA+ (ZKB /UBS ) Kotierung: SIX, ab 11.06.2025

