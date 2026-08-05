1. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,55 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,137 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4,994 Jahre, bis 05.09.2021
Liberierung:     07.09.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,522 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +15 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +30,7 BP
ISIN:            CH1581468092
Rating:          AAA (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 04.09.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,1 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,327 Prozent
Laufzeit:        25 Jahre, bis 07.09.2051
Liberierung:     07.09.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,085 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +18 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +52,7 BP
ISIN:            CH1581468100
Rating:          AAA (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 04.09.2026

uh/ra

(AWP)