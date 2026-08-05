1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,55 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,137 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,994 Jahre, bis 05.09.2021 Liberierung: 07.09.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,522 Prozent Spread (MS): +15 BP Spread (Govt.): +30,7 BP ISIN: CH1581468092 Rating: AAA (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.09.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,1 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,327 Prozent Laufzeit: 25 Jahre, bis 07.09.2051 Liberierung: 07.09.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,085 Prozent Spread (MS): +18 BP Spread (Govt.): +52,7 BP ISIN: CH1581468100 Rating: AAA (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 04.09.2026

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