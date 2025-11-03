1. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,350 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,267 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 03.12.2031
Liberierung:     03.12.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,305 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +14 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +32,5 BP
ISIN:            CH1498422802
Rating:          AAA (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   AAA (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 02.12.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,800 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,565 Prozent
Laufzeit:        15 Jahre, bis 03.12.2040
Liberierung:     03.12.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,760 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +16 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +52,2 BP
ISIN:            CH1498422810
Rating:          AAA (S&P)
Instr. Rating:   AAA (S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 02.12.2025

