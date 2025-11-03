1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,267 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 03.12.2031 Liberierung: 03.12.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,305 Prozent Spread (MS): +14 BP Spread (Govt.): +32,5 BP ISIN: CH1498422802 Rating: AAA (S&P) Instr. Rating: AAA (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.12.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,800 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,565 Prozent Laufzeit: 15 Jahre, bis 03.12.2040 Liberierung: 03.12.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,760 Prozent Spread (MS): +16 BP Spread (Govt.): +52,2 BP ISIN: CH1498422810 Rating: AAA (S&P) Instr. Rating: AAA (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 02.12.2025

pre