1. Tranche Betrag: 170 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,6624 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3,5 Jahre, bis 16.10.2029 Liberierung: 16.04.2026 Spread (MS): +37 BP Spread (Govt.): +51 BP ISIN: CH1540977308 Issuer Rating: A1/AA (Moody's/Fitch) Instrument Rat.: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, 14.04.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 105 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,8175 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 16.04.2032 Liberierung: 16.04.2026 Spread (MS): +41 BP Spread (Govt.): +56 BP ISIN: CH1540977316 Issuer Rating: A1/AA (Moody's/Fitch) Instrument Rat.: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, 14.04.2026
dm/hr
(AWP)