1. Tranche
Betrag:          170 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          0,6624 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3,5 Jahre, bis 16.10.2029
Liberierung:     16.04.2026
Spread (MS):     +37 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +51 BP
ISIN:            CH1540977308
Issuer Rating:   A1/AA (Moody's/Fitch)
Instrument Rat.: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch) 
Kotierung:       SIX, 14.04.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          105 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          0,8175 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 16.04.2032
Liberierung:     16.04.2026
Spread (MS):     +41 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +56 BP
ISIN:            CH1540977316
Issuer Rating:   A1/AA (Moody's/Fitch)
Instrument Rat.: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch) 
Kotierung:       SIX, 14.04.2026

dm/hr

(AWP)