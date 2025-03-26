1. Tranche
Betrag:          140 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          0,8250 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 16.04.2029
Liberierung:     16.04.2025
Spread (MS):     +45 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +47 BP
ISIN:            CH1428867092
Issuer Rating:   A1/AAA (Moody's/Fitch
Instrument Rat.: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch 
Kotierung:       SIX, 14.04.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          160 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          1,1197 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, 358 Tage, bis 14.04.2033
Liberierung:     16.04.2025
Spread (MS):     +47 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +56 BP
ISIN:            CH1428867100
Issuer Rating:   A1/AAA (Moody's/Fitch
Instrument Rat.: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch 
Kotierung:       SIX, 14.04.2025

