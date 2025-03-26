1. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,8250 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 16.04.2029 Liberierung: 16.04.2025 Spread (MS): +45 BP Spread (Govt.): +47 BP ISIN: CH1428867092 Issuer Rating: A1/AAA (Moody's/Fitch Instrument Rat.: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch Kotierung: SIX, 14.04.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,1197 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, 358 Tage, bis 14.04.2033 Liberierung: 16.04.2025 Spread (MS): +47 BP Spread (Govt.): +56 BP ISIN: CH1428867100 Issuer Rating: A1/AAA (Moody's/Fitch Instrument Rat.: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/Fitch Kotierung: SIX, 14.04.2025
rw/
(AWP)