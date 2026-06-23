1. Tranche
Betrag:          170 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,819 Prozent  
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, 115 Tage bis 02.11.2029 
Liberierung:     07.07.2026
Spread (MS):     +64 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +75 BP
ISIN:            CH1571219349
Issuer Rating:   A-/A/A- (UBS, ZKB, fedafin)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 03.07.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          230 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,090 Prozent 
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, 115 Tage bis 02.11.2032 
Liberierung:     07.07.2026
Spread (MS):     +73 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +90 BP
ISIN:            CH1571219356 
Issuer Rating:   A-/A/A- (UBS, ZKB, fedafin)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 03.07.2026

dm/rw

(AWP)