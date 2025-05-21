Tranche 1

Betrag:          225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,615 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 05.06.2029
Liberierung:     05.06.2025
Yield:           0,615 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +60,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +65,0 BP
ISIN:            CH1449583736
Rating:          A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 03.06.2025

Tranche 2

Betrag:          275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,0629 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8,2 Jahre, bis 07.06.2033
Liberierung:     05.06.2025
Yield:           1,0629 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +69,0 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +81,0 BP
ISIN:            CH1449583744
Rating:          A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 03.06.2025

