Tranche 1 Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,615 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 05.06.2029 Liberierung: 05.06.2025 Yield: 0,615 Prozent Spread (MS): +60,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +65,0 BP ISIN: CH1449583736 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 03.06.2025 Tranche 2 Betrag: 275 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,0629 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,2 Jahre, bis 07.06.2033 Liberierung: 05.06.2025 Yield: 1,0629 Prozent Spread (MS): +69,0 BP Spread (Govt.): +81,0 BP ISIN: CH1449583744 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 03.06.2025
(AWP)