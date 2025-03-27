Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,700 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,111 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 22.04.2033
Liberierung:     22.04.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,685 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +105 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +117,9 BP
ISIN:            CH1423931596
Rating:          Aa3 (Moody's)
Instr. Rating:   A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 21.04.2025

CFO Christoph Reich sagt in einer Mitteilung zum Zweck der Geldaufnahme: «Die Anleihe ermöglicht der LLB-Gruppe, ihre solide Finanzierungsstruktur weiter zu festigen und ihr Wachstum zu refinanzieren.»

pre/uh

(AWP)