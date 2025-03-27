Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,700 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,111 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 22.04.2033 Liberierung: 22.04.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,685 Prozent Spread (MS): +105 BP Spread (Govt.): +117,9 BP ISIN: CH1423931596 Rating: Aa3 (Moody's) Instr. Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 21.04.2025
CFO Christoph Reich sagt in einer Mitteilung zum Zweck der Geldaufnahme: «Die Anleihe ermöglicht der LLB-Gruppe, ihre solide Finanzierungsstruktur weiter zu festigen und ihr Wachstum zu refinanzieren.»
