1. Tranche Betrag: 185 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,25 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,054 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 16.05.2028 Liberierung: 16.11.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2.2388 Prozent Spread (MS): +93 BP Valor: CH1300277881 Rating: BBB+ (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.11.2023 2. Tranche Betrag: 215 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,6 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,295 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 16.05.2031 Liberierung: 16.11.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,5575 Prozent Spread (MS): + 115 BP Valor: CH1300277899 Rating: BBB+ (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.11.2023

