1. Tranche
Betrag:         185 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,25 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis: 100,054 Prozent
Laufzeit:       4 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 16.05.2028
Liberierung:    16.11.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2.2388 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +93 BP
Valor:          CH1300277881
Rating:         BBB+ (S&P) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 14.11.2023

2. Tranche
Betrag:         215 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,6 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis: 100,295 Prozent
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 16.05.2031
Liberierung:    16.11.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,5575 Prozent
Spread (MS):    + 115 BP
Valor:          CH1300277899
Rating:         BBB+ (S&P) 
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 14.11.2023

pre/uh

(AWP)