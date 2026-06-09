1. Tranche Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,9300 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 16.06.2032 Liberierung: 16.06.2026 Spread (MS): +48 BP Spread (Govt.): +65 BP ISIN: CH1564881949 Rating: Aa1/AA (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.06.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 275 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,2500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 16.06.2036 Liberierung: 16.06.2026 Spread (MS): +58 BP Spread (Govt.): +83 BP ISIN: CH1564881956 Rating: Aa1/AA (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.06.2026
ra/hr
(AWP)