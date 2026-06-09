1. Tranche
Betrag:          225 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,9300 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 16.06.2032
Liberierung:     16.06.2026
Spread (MS):     +48 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +65 BP
ISIN:            CH1564881949
Rating:          Aa1/AA (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 15.06.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          275 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,2500 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 16.06.2036
Liberierung:     16.06.2026
Spread (MS):     +58 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +83 BP
ISIN:            CH1564881956
Rating:          Aa1/AA (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 15.06.2026

ra/hr

(AWP)