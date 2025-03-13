1. Tranche (neu)
Betrag:         100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,325 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,116 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 28.03.2035
Liberierung:    28.03.2025
Yield to Mat.:  1,3125, Prozent
Spread (MS):    +48 BP
Valor:          CH1383924748
Rating:         AA+ (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 27.03.2025

2. Tranche (Aufstockung)
Betrag:         100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Total neu:      200 Mio Fr.     
Coupon:         1,05 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 93,252 Prozent
Laufzeit:       21,49 Jahre, bis 25.09.2046
Liberierung:    28.03.2025
Yield to Mat.:  1,4163 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +44 BP
Valor:          CH1349302914
Vaor prov.:     CH1383924763
Rating:         AA+ (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 27.03.2025

uh/pre

(AWP)