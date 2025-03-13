1. Tranche (neu) Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,325 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,116 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 28.03.2035 Liberierung: 28.03.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,3125, Prozent Spread (MS): +48 BP Valor: CH1383924748 Rating: AA+ (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.03.2025 2. Tranche (Aufstockung) Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Total neu: 200 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,05 Prozent Emissionspreis: 93,252 Prozent Laufzeit: 21,49 Jahre, bis 25.09.2046 Liberierung: 28.03.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,4163 Prozent Spread (MS): +44 BP Valor: CH1349302914 Vaor prov.: CH1383924763 Rating: AA+ (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.03.2025

