1. Tranche
Betrag:          300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,050 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,097 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4,003 Jahre, bis 27.11.2028
Liberierung:     26.11.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,025 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +72 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +80 BP
ISIN:            CH1376931569
Rating:          Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.11.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:          250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,300 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,038 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre, bis 26.11.2032
Liberierung:     26.11.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,295 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +87 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +100 BP
ISIN:            CH1376931577
Rating:          Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.11.2024

(AWP)