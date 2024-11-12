1. Tranche Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,050 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,097 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,003 Jahre, bis 27.11.2028 Liberierung: 26.11.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,025 Prozent Spread (MS): +72 BP Spread (Govt.): +80 BP ISIN: CH1376931569 Rating: Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.11.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 250 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,300 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,038 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 26.11.2032 Liberierung: 26.11.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,295 Prozent Spread (MS): +87 BP Spread (Govt.): +100 BP ISIN: CH1376931577 Rating: Baa1/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.11.2024

