Tranche 1
Betrag:         235 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,960 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       2 Jahre 359 Tage, bis 12.10.2026
Liberierung:    13.10.2023
Yield to Mat.:  1,96 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +31 BP
Valor:          CH1300224875
Rating:         A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 12.10.2023

Tranche 2
Betrag:         190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,1075 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre 359 Tage, bis 12.10.2029
Liberierung:    13.10.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,1075 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +42 BP
Valor:          CH1300224883 
Rating:         A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 12.10.2023

