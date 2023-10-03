Tranche 1 Betrag: 235 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,960 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 359 Tage, bis 12.10.2026 Liberierung: 13.10.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,96 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Valor: CH1300224875 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.10.2023 Tranche 2 Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,1075 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre 359 Tage, bis 12.10.2029 Liberierung: 13.10.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,1075 Prozent Spread (MS): +42 BP Valor: CH1300224883 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.10.2023

