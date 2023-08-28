1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,25 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,493 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 26.09.2028 Liberierung: 26.09.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,145 Prozent Spread (MS): +38 BP Valor: CH1290870869 Rating: A (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.09.2023 2. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,5 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,858 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 26.09.2033 Liberierung: 26.09.2023 Yield to Mat.: 2,403 Prozent Spread (MS): +62 BP Valor: CH1290870877 Rating: A (S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.09.2023

