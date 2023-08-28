1. Tranche
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,25 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,493 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5 Jahre, bis 26.09.2028
Liberierung:    26.09.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,145 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +38 BP
Valor:          CH1290870869
Rating:         A (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 22.09.2023

2. Tranche
Betrag:         150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,5 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,858 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 26.09.2033
Liberierung:    26.09.2023
Yield to Mat.:  2,403 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +62 BP
Valor:          CH1290870877 
Rating:         A (S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 22.09.2023

