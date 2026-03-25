1. Tranche Betrag: 325 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,9575 Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 10.04.2029 Liberierung: 10.04.2026 Spread (MS): +73,0 BP Spread (Govt): +81,5 BP ISIN CH1548828396 Issuer Rating: Baa1/BBB (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.04.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 245 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,2713 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,002 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, 210 Tage, bis 10.11.2032 Liberierung: 10.04.2026 Spread (MS): +88 BP Spread (Govt): +98,9 BP ISIN: CH1548828404 Issuer Rating: Baa1/BBB (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.04.2026 3. Tranche Betrag: 280 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,6250 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 10.04.2036 Liberierung: 10.04.2026 Spread (MS): +108 BP Spread (Govt): +126,2 BP ISIN: CH1548828412 Issuer Rating: Baa1/BBB (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 08.04.2026

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