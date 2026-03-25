1. Tranche
Betrag:         325 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         0,9575
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 10.04.2029
Liberierung:    10.04.2026
Spread (MS):    +73,0 BP
Spread (Govt):  +81,5 BP
ISIN            CH1548828396
Issuer Rating:  Baa1/BBB (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 08.04.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:         245 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         1,2713 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,002 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, 210 Tage, bis 10.11.2032
Liberierung:    10.04.2026
Spread (MS):    +88 BP
Spread (Govt):  +98,9 BP
ISIN:           CH1548828404
Issuer Rating:  Baa1/BBB (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 08.04.2026

3. Tranche

Betrag:         280 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         1,6250 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 10.04.2036
Liberierung:    10.04.2026
Spread (MS):    +108 BP
Spread (Govt):  +126,2 BP
ISIN:           CH1548828412
Issuer Rating:  Baa1/BBB (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 08.04.2026

dm/

(AWP)