1. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,040 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 30.11.2028 Liberierung: 30.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,366 Prozent Spread (MS): +27 BP Valor: CH1344316745 Instr. Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.05.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,198 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 30.05.2031 Liberierung: 30.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,470 Prozent Spread (MS): +32 BP Valor: CH1344316752 Instr. Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.05.2024 3. Tranche Betrag: 480 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,505 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 30.05.2034 Liberierung: 30.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,570 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP Valor: CH1344316760 Instr. Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.05.2024 4. Tranche Betrag: 330 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,688 Prozent Laufzeit: 16 Jahre, bis 30.05.2040 Liberierung: 30.05.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,701 Prozent Spread (MS): +40 BP Valor: CH1344316778 Instr. Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.05.2024

