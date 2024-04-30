1. Tranche
Betrag:         200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,375 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,040 Prozent
Laufzeit:       4 Jahre 180 Tage, bis 30.11.2028
Liberierung:    30.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,366 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +27 BP 
Valor:          CH1344316745
Instr. Rating:  Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)    
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 28.05.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:         225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,500 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,198 Prozent
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre, bis 30.05.2031
Liberierung:    30.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,470 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +32 BP 
Valor:          CH1344316752
Instr. Rating:  Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)    
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 28.05.2024

3. Tranche
Betrag:         480 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,505 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 30.05.2034
Liberierung:    30.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,570 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +35 BP 
Valor:          CH1344316760
Instr. Rating:  Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)    
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 28.05.2024

4. Tranche
Betrag:         330 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,688 Prozent
Laufzeit:       16 Jahre, bis 30.05.2040
Liberierung:    30.05.2024
Yield to Mat.:  1,701 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +40 BP 
Valor:          CH1344316778
Instr. Rating:  Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)    
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 28.05.2024

pre/

(AWP)