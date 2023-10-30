1. Tranche
Betrag:         155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,125 Prozent
Laufzeit:       4 Jahre, bis 20.11.2027
Liberierung:    20.11.2023
Yield to Mat.:  1,5925 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +20 BP
Valor:          CH1300277832
Instr.Rating:   Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)        
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 16.11.2023

2. Tranche
Betrag:         215 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,875 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,628 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8 Jahre, bis 20.11.2031
Liberierung:    20.11.2023
Yield to Mat.:  1,790 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +23 BP
Valor:          CH1300277840
Instr.Rating:   Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)        
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 16.11.2023

3. Tranche
Betrag:         210 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         2,00 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,142 Prozent
Laufzeit:       13 Jahre, bis 20.11.2036
Liberierung:    20.11.2023
Yield to Mat.:  1,9875 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +28 BP
Valor:          CH1300277857
Instr.Rating:   Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)        
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 16.11.2023

pre

