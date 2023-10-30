1. Tranche Betrag: 155 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,125 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 20.11.2027 Liberierung: 20.11.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,5925 Prozent Spread (MS): +20 BP Valor: CH1300277832 Instr.Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.11.2023 2. Tranche Betrag: 215 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,628 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre, bis 20.11.2031 Liberierung: 20.11.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,790 Prozent Spread (MS): +23 BP Valor: CH1300277840 Instr.Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.11.2023 3. Tranche Betrag: 210 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,00 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,142 Prozent Laufzeit: 13 Jahre, bis 20.11.2036 Liberierung: 20.11.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,9875 Prozent Spread (MS): +28 BP Valor: CH1300277857 Instr.Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.11.2023

pre