1. Tranche Betrag: 650 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,600 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,138 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 18.06.2027 Liberierung: 18.06.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,553 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Valor: CH1353257806 Instr. Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.06.2024 2. Tranche Betrag: 435 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,650 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,148 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, bis 18.06.2031 Liberierung: 18.06.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,628 Prozent Spread (MS): +37 BP Valor: CH1353257814 Instr. Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.06.2024 3. Tranche Betrag: 645 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,229 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 16.06.2034 Liberierung: 18.06.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,725 Prozent Spread (MS): +42 BP Valor: CH1353257822 Instr. Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.06.2024 4. Tranche Betrag: 280 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,850 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,268 Prozent Laufzeit: 16 Jahre, bis 18.06.2040 Liberierung: 18.06.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,831 Prozent Spread (MS): +47 BP Valor: CH1353257830 Instr. Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.06.2024 5. Tranche Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,850 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,149 Prozent Laufzeit: 25 Jahre, bis 18.06.2049 Liberierung: 18.06.2024 Yield to Mat.: 1,843 Prozent Spread (MS): +50 BP Valor: CH1353257848 Instr. Rating: Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 14.06.2024

