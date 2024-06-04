1. Tranche
Betrag:          650 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,600 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,138 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 18.06.2027
Liberierung:     18.06.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,553 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Valor:           CH1353257806
Instr. Rating:   Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)         
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 14.06.2024

2. Tranche
Betrag:          435 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,650 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,148 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, bis 18.06.2031
Liberierung:     18.06.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,628 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +37 BP
Valor:           CH1353257814
Instr. Rating:   Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)         
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 14.06.2024

3. Tranche
Betrag:          645 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,229 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 16.06.2034
Liberierung:     18.06.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,725 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +42 BP
Valor:           CH1353257822
Instr. Rating:   Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)         
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 14.06.2024

4. Tranche
Betrag:          280 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,850 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,268 Prozent
Laufzeit:        16 Jahre, bis 18.06.2040
Liberierung:     18.06.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,831 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +47 BP
Valor:           CH1353257830
Instr. Rating:   Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)         
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 14.06.2024

5. Tranche
Betrag:          190 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,850 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,149 Prozent
Laufzeit:        25 Jahre, bis 18.06.2049
Liberierung:     18.06.2024
Yield to Mat.:   1,843 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +50 BP
Valor:           CH1353257848
Instr. Rating:   Aa3/AA- (Moody's/S&P)         
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 14.06.2024

