1. Tranche: Betrag: 180 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,5750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 11.06.2029 Liberierung: 11.06.2026 Spread (MS): +35 BP Spread (Gov): +48 BP ISIN: CH1572819956 Rating: Aa3/AA (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.06.2026 2. Tranche: Betrag: 400 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,9425 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 11.06.2032 Liberierung: 11.06.2026 Spread (MS): +55 BP Spred (Gov): +70 BP ISIN: CH1572819964 Rating: Aa3/AA (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.06.2026 3. Tranche: Betrag: 335 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,3150 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 11.06.2036 Liberierung: 11.06.2026 Spread (MS): +70 BP Spred (Gov): +94 BP ISIN: CH1572819972 Rating: Aa3/AA (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.06.2026 4. Tranche: Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,6325 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 15 Jahre, bis 11.06.2041 Liberierung: 11.06.2026 Spread (MS): +83 BP Spred (Gov): +106 BP ISIN: CH1572819980 Rating: Aa3/AA (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 10.06.2026

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