1. Tranche:
Betrag:         180 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         0,5750 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 11.06.2029
Liberierung:    11.06.2026
Spread (MS):    +35 BP 
Spread (Gov):   +48 BP
ISIN:           CH1572819956
Rating:         Aa3/AA (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 10.06.2026

2. Tranche:
Betrag:         400 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         0,9425 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, bis 11.06.2032
Liberierung:    11.06.2026
Spread (MS):    +55 BP 
Spred (Gov):    +70 BP
ISIN:           CH1572819964
Rating:         Aa3/AA (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 10.06.2026

3. Tranche:
Betrag:         335 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         1,3150 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 11.06.2036
Liberierung:    11.06.2026
Spread (MS):    +70 BP 
Spred (Gov):    +94 BP
ISIN:           CH1572819972
Rating:         Aa3/AA (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 10.06.2026

4. Tranche:
Betrag:         175 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         1,6325 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:       15 Jahre, bis 11.06.2041
Liberierung:    11.06.2026
Spread (MS):    +83 BP 
Spred (Gov):    +106 BP
ISIN:           CH1572819980
Rating:         Aa3/AA (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 10.06.2026

hr/dm

(AWP)