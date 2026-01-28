1. Tranche: Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,3675 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 18.02.2031 Liberierung: 18.02.2026 Spread (MS): +14 BP Spread (Govt.): +28,9 BP ISIN: CH1499437254 Rating: Aa1/AA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.02.2026 2. Tranche: Betrag: 175 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,770 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 18.02.2036 Liberierung: 18.02.2026 Spread (MS): +20 BP Spread (Govt.): +51,2 BP ISIN: CH1499437262 Rating: Aa1/AA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.02.2026 3. Tranche: Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,065 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 18 Jahre, bis 18.02.2044 Liberierung: 18.02.2026 Spread (MS): +24 BP Spread (Govt.): +61,5 BP ISIN: CH1499437270 Rating: Aa1/AA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 16.02.2026

dm/uh