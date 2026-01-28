1. Tranche: 
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,3675 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 18.02.2031
Liberierung:     18.02.2026
Spread (MS):     +14 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +28,9 BP
ISIN:            CH1499437254
Rating:          Aa1/AA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 16.02.2026

2. Tranche: 
Betrag:          175 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,770 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 18.02.2036
Liberierung:     18.02.2026
Spread (MS):     +20 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +51,2 BP
ISIN:            CH1499437262
Rating:          Aa1/AA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 16.02.2026

3. Tranche: 
Betrag:          190 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,065 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        18 Jahre, bis 18.02.2044
Liberierung:     18.02.2026
Spread (MS):     +24 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +61,5 BP
ISIN:            CH1499437270
Rating:          Aa1/AA/AAA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 16.02.2026

