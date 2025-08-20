1. Tranche
Betrag:          150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,375 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,088 Prozent
Laufzeit:        2 Jahre, bis 03.09.2027
Liberierung:     03.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,33 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +145 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +149 BP
ISIN:            CH1474857104
Rating:          BBB-/Baa- (ZKB/Fedafin)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 01.09.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          2,00 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,153 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre, bis 03.09.2030
Liberierung:     03.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,968 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +185 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +193 BP
ISIN:            CH1474857112
Rating:          BBB-/Baa- (ZKB/Fedafin)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 01.09.2025

uh/cg

(AWP)