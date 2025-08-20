1. Tranche Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,088 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre, bis 03.09.2027 Liberierung: 03.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,33 Prozent Spread (MS): +145 BP Spread (Govt.): +149 BP ISIN: CH1474857104 Rating: BBB-/Baa- (ZKB/Fedafin) Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.09.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 2,00 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,153 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre, bis 03.09.2030 Liberierung: 03.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,968 Prozent Spread (MS): +185 BP Spread (Govt.): +193 BP ISIN: CH1474857112 Rating: BBB-/Baa- (ZKB/Fedafin) Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.09.2025

uh/cg