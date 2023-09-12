1. Tranche neu (Serie 745) Betrag: 356 Mio (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,133 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre 84 Tage, bis 23.12.2033 Liberierung: 29.09.2023 Valor: CH1280154308 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.09.2023 2. Tranche 1. Aufstockung (Serie 719) Betrag: 150 Mio (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totelbetrag neu: 400 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 98,247 Prozent Laufzeit: 14 Jahre 214 Tage, bis 03.05.2038 Liberierung: 29.09.2023 Valor: CH1179535021 Valor prov.: CH1280154316 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.09.2023 3. Tranche neu (Serie 746) Betrag: 248 Mio (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,068 Prozent Laufzeit: 25 Jahre 117 Tage, bis 26.01.2049 Liberierung: 29.09.2023 Valor: CH1280154324 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.09.2023

