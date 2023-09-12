1. Tranche neu (Serie 745)
Betrag:           356 Mio (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,133 Prozent
Laufzeit:         10 Jahre 84 Tage, bis 23.12.2033
Liberierung:      29.09.2023
Valor:            CH1280154308
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)    
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 27.09.2023

2. Tranche 1. Aufstockung (Serie 719)
Betrag:           150 Mio (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totelbetrag neu:  400 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:           1,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   98,247 Prozent
Laufzeit:         14 Jahre 214 Tage, bis 03.05.2038
Liberierung:      29.09.2023
Valor:            CH1179535021
Valor prov.:      CH1280154316
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)    
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 27.09.2023

3. Tranche neu (Serie 746)
Betrag:           248 Mio (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   101,068 Prozent
Laufzeit:         25 Jahre 117 Tage, bis 26.01.2049
Liberierung:      29.09.2023
Valor:            CH1280154324
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)    
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 27.09.2023

sta/

(AWP)