1. Tranche 1. Tranche neu S. 766
Betrag:          300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,482 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre 341 Tage, bis 28.11.2029
Liberierung:     17.12.2024
Yield to Mat.:   0,526 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +36 BP
ISIN:            CH1381197016
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 13.12.2024

2. Tranche 2. Tranche aufstockung S. 733
Betrag:           300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  815 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,875 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   109,879 Prozent
Laufzeit:         8 Jahre 27 Tage, bis 14.01.2033
Liberierung:      17.12.2024
Yield to Mat.:    0,617 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +36 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1381197024
ISIN:             CH1239494995
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 13.12.2024

3. Tranche 3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 664
Betrag:           349 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  754 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   108,341 Prozent
Laufzeit:         23 Jahre 292 Tage, bis 09.10.2048
Liberierung:      17.12.2024
Yield to Mat.:    0,742 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +35 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1381197032
ISIN:             CH0434678402
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 13.12.2024

