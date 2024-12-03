1. Tranche 1. Tranche neu S. 766 Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,482 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre 341 Tage, bis 28.11.2029 Liberierung: 17.12.2024 Yield to Mat.: 0,526 Prozent Spread (MS): +36 BP ISIN: CH1381197016 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.12.2024 2. Tranche 2. Tranche aufstockung S. 733 Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 815 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 109,879 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre 27 Tage, bis 14.01.2033 Liberierung: 17.12.2024 Yield to Mat.: 0,617 Prozent Spread (MS): +36 BP ISIN prov.: CH1381197024 ISIN: CH1239494995 Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.12.2024 3. Tranche 3. Tranche Aufstockung S. 664 Betrag: 349 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 754 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 108,341 Prozent Laufzeit: 23 Jahre 292 Tage, bis 09.10.2048 Liberierung: 17.12.2024 Yield to Mat.: 0,742 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP ISIN prov.: CH1381197032 ISIN: CH0434678402 Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.12.2024

pre/rw