1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 771
Betrag:           330 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  693 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,877 Prozent
Laufzeit:         4,164 Jahre, bis 27.03.2030
Liberierung:      26.01.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,412 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +20 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +39,9 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1495868015
ISIN:             CH1441314114
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 22.01.2026
Stückelung:       5000 Fr.

2. Tranche Neu S. 779
Betrag:          370 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,648 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7,19 Jahre, bis 05.04.2033
Liberierung:     26.01.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,657 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +21 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +49,3 BP
ISIN:            CH1495868023
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.01.2026
Stückelung:      5000 Fr.

3. Tranche Neu S.780
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,875 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,197 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10,283 Jahre, bis 09.05.2036
Liberierung:     26.01.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,855 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +22 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +58 BP
ISIN:            CH1495868031
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.01.2026

4. Tranche Neu s.781
Betrag:          260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,125 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  101,114 Prozent
Laufzeit:        14,779 Jahre, bis 06.11.2040
Liberierung:     26.01.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,043 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +22 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +67,5 BP
ISIN:            CH1495868049
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.01.2026
Stückelung:      5000 Fr.

pre/cf

(AWP)