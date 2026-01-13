1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 771 Betrag: 330 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 693 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,877 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,164 Jahre, bis 27.03.2030 Liberierung: 26.01.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,412 Prozent Spread (MS): +20 BP Spread (Govt.): +39,9 BP ISIN prov.: CH1495868015 ISIN: CH1441314114 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.01.2026 Stückelung: 5000 Fr. 2. Tranche Neu S. 779 Betrag: 370 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,648 Prozent Laufzeit: 7,19 Jahre, bis 05.04.2033 Liberierung: 26.01.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,657 Prozent Spread (MS): +21 BP Spread (Govt.): +49,3 BP ISIN: CH1495868023 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.01.2026 Stückelung: 5000 Fr. 3. Tranche Neu S.780 Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,197 Prozent Laufzeit: 10,283 Jahre, bis 09.05.2036 Liberierung: 26.01.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,855 Prozent Spread (MS): +22 BP Spread (Govt.): +58 BP ISIN: CH1495868031 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.01.2026 4. Tranche Neu s.781 Betrag: 260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,125 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,114 Prozent Laufzeit: 14,779 Jahre, bis 06.11.2040 Liberierung: 26.01.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,043 Prozent Spread (MS): +22 BP Spread (Govt.): +67,5 BP ISIN: CH1495868049 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.01.2026 Stückelung: 5000 Fr.

