1. Tranche, Reopening S. 755
Betrag:          400 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Gesamtbetrag:    790 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,50 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  102,431 Prozent
Laufzeit:        2 Jahre 169 Tage, bis 13.07.2027
Liberierung:     24.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,507 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +31 BP
Spread (Govt):   +34,2
ISIN:            CH1405987855
Basis-Tranche:   CH1353257871
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.1.2025

2. Tranche, Reopening S. 751
Betrag:          400 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Gesamtbetrag:    695 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,250 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  102,862 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5 Jahre 124 Tage, bis 28.05.2020
Liberierung:     24.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,702 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt):   +40,1 BP
ISIN:            CH1405987863
Basis-Tranche:   CH1310346262
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.1.2025

3. Tranche, neu S. 767
Betrag:          325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,000 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:  100,959 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre 29 Tage, bis 23.02.2035
Liberierung:     24.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,900 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt):   +44,3 BP
ISIN:            CH1405987871
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.1.2025

4. Tranche, neu S. 768
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,125 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:  101,496 Prozent
Laufzeit:        20 Jahre 29 Tage, bis 23.02.2045
Liberierung:     24.01.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,042 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt):   +45,7 BP
ISIN:            CH1405987889
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 22.1.2025

uh/

(AWP)