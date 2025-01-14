1. Tranche, Reopening S. 755 Betrag: 400 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Gesamtbetrag: 790 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,50 Prozent Emissionspreis: 102,431 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 169 Tage, bis 13.07.2027 Liberierung: 24.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,507 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Spread (Govt): +34,2 ISIN: CH1405987855 Basis-Tranche: CH1353257871 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.1.2025 2. Tranche, Reopening S. 751 Betrag: 400 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Gesamtbetrag: 695 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,250 Prozent Emissionspreis: 102,862 Prozent Laufzeit: 5 Jahre 124 Tage, bis 28.05.2020 Liberierung: 24.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,702 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt): +40,1 BP ISIN: CH1405987863 Basis-Tranche: CH1310346262 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.1.2025 3. Tranche, neu S. 767 Betrag: 325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,000 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,959 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre 29 Tage, bis 23.02.2035 Liberierung: 24.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,900 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt): +44,3 BP ISIN: CH1405987871 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.1.2025 4. Tranche, neu S. 768 Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,125 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 101,496 Prozent Laufzeit: 20 Jahre 29 Tage, bis 23.02.2045 Liberierung: 24.01.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,042 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt): +45,7 BP ISIN: CH1405987889 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 22.1.2025

uh/