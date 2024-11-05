1. Tranche neu S.763 Betrag: 420 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,75 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,192 Prozent Laufzeit: 1 Jahr 336 Tage, bis am 20.10.2026 Liberierung: 14.11.2024 Yield to Mat.: 0,65 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Valor: CH1390517006 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.11.2024 2. Tranche neu S.764 Betrag: 376 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,875 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,386 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre 116 Tage, bis am 10.03.2032 Liberierung: 14.11.2024 Yield to Mat.: 0,821 Prozent Spread (MS): +36 BP Valor: CH1390517014 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.11.2024 3. Tranche neu S.765 Betrag: 206 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,00 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,482 Prozent Laufzeit: 12 Jahre 123 Tage, bis am 10.03.2032 Liberierung: 14.11.2024 Yield to Mat.: 0,958 Prozent Spread (MS): +38 BP Valor: CH1390517022 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.11.2024 4.Tranche Aufstockung S.758 Betrag: 383 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 556 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,25 Prozent Emissionspreis: 105,964 Prozent Laufzeit: 22 Jahre 250 Tage, bis am 24.07.2047 Liberierung: 14.11.2024 Yield to Mat.: 0,956 Prozent Spread (MS): +36 BP Valor: CH1353015030 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.11.2024

