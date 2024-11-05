1. Tranche neu  S.763
Betrag:         420 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         0,75 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,192 Prozent
Laufzeit:       1 Jahr 336 Tage, bis am 20.10.2026
Liberierung:    14.11.2024
Yield to Mat.:  0,65 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +31 BP
Valor:          CH1390517006
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 12.11.2024

2. Tranche neu  S.764
Betrag:         376 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         0,875 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,386 Prozent
Laufzeit:       7 Jahre 116 Tage, bis am 10.03.2032
Liberierung:    14.11.2024
Yield to Mat.:  0,821 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +36 BP
Valor:          CH1390517014 
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 12.11.2024

3. Tranche neu  S.765
Betrag:         206 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,00 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,482 Prozent
Laufzeit:       12 Jahre 123 Tage, bis am 10.03.2032
Liberierung:    14.11.2024
Yield to Mat.:  0,958 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +38 BP
Valor:          CH1390517022
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 12.11.2024

4.Tranche Aufstockung S.758 
Betrag:          383 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu: 556 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,25 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  105,964 Prozent
Laufzeit:        22 Jahre 250 Tage, bis am 24.07.2047
Liberierung:     14.11.2024
Yield to Mat.:   0,956 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +36 BP
Valor:           CH1353015030
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 12.11.2024

pre/

(AWP)