1. Tranche S. 742
Betrag:         260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,750%
Emissionspreis: 100,961%
Laufzeit:       9 Jahre 356 Tage, bis 07.07.2033
Liberierung:    11.07.2033
Yield to Mat.:  1,645%
Spread (MS):    -7 BP
Valor:          CH1276313314
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 07.07.2023

2. Tranche S. 743
Betrag:         440 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,750%
Emissionspreis: 101,120%
Laufzeit:       14 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 09.07.2038
Liberierung:    11.07.2033
Yield to Mat.:  1,665%
Spread (MS):    -8 BP
Valor:          CH1276313322
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 07.07.2023

