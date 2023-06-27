1. Tranche S. 742 Betrag: 260 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,750% Emissionspreis: 100,961% Laufzeit: 9 Jahre 356 Tage, bis 07.07.2033 Liberierung: 11.07.2033 Yield to Mat.: 1,645% Spread (MS): -7 BP Valor: CH1276313314 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 07.07.2023 2. Tranche S. 743 Betrag: 440 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,750% Emissionspreis: 101,120% Laufzeit: 14 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 09.07.2038 Liberierung: 11.07.2033 Yield to Mat.: 1,665% Spread (MS): -8 BP Valor: CH1276313322 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 07.07.2023

pre