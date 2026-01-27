1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 509 Betrag: 264 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 1,2 Mrd Fr. Coupon: 0,300 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,025 Prozent Laufzeit: 3,118 Jahre, bis 09.04.2029 Liberierung: 25.02.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,292 Prozent Spread (MS): +18 BP Spread (Govt.): +32,2 BP ISIN prov.: CH1515238447 ISIN: CH0419040941 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.02.2026 2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 505 Betrag: 222 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 888 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,792 Prozent Laufzeit: 6,598 Jahre, bis 01.10.2032 Liberierung: 25.02.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,627 Prozent Spread (MS): +22 BP Spread (Govt.): +44,5 BP ISIN prov.: CH1515238454 ISIN: CH0398633492 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.02.2026 3. Tranche Neu S. 620 Betrag: 414 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,850 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,039 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,886 Jahre, bis 15.01.2036 Liberierung: 25.02.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,846 Prozent Spread (MS): +23 BP Spread (Govt.): +58,9 BP ISIN: CH1515238462 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.02.2026 4. Tranche Neu S. 621 Betrag: 198 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,1 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,486 Prozent Laufzeit: 15,817 Jahre, bis 20.12.2041 Liberierung: 25.02.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,067 Prozent Spread (MS): +23 BP Spread (Govt.): +67,4 BP ISIN: CH1515238470 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.02.2026

