1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 509
Betrag:           264 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  1,2 Mrd Fr.
Coupon:           0,300 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,025 Prozent
Laufzeit:         3,118 Jahre, bis 09.04.2029
Liberierung:      25.02.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,292 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +18 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +32,2 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1515238447
ISIN:             CH0419040941
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 24.02.2026

2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 505
Betrag:           222 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  888 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,792 Prozent
Laufzeit:         6,598 Jahre, bis 01.10.2032
Liberierung:      25.02.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,627 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +22 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +44,5 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1515238454
ISIN:             CH0398633492
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 24.02.2026

3. Tranche Neu S. 620
Betrag:          414 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,850 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,039 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9,886 Jahre, bis 15.01.2036
Liberierung:     25.02.2026
Yield to Mat.:   0,846 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +23 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +58,9 BP
ISIN:            CH1515238462
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.02.2026

4. Tranche Neu S. 621
Betrag:          198 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,1 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,486 Prozent
Laufzeit:        15,817 Jahre, bis 20.12.2041
Liberierung:     25.02.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,067 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +23 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +67,4 BP
ISIN:            CH1515238470
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.02.2026

