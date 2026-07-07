1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 567
Betrag:            300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  1062 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,7 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   104,938 Prozent
Laufzeit:         4,37 Jahre, bis 02.12.2030
Liberierung:      20.07.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,552 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +29 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +42,4 BP
ISIN:             CH1562934757
- Basistranche:   CH1232107032
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)

2. Tranche neu, S. 629
Betrag:           395 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,85 Prozent 
Emissionspreis:   100,071 Prozent
Laufzeit:         8,89 Jahre, bis 12.06.2035
Liberierung:      20.07.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,842 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +32 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +54,3 BP
ISIN:             CH1562934765
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)

3. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 609
Betrag:           196 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  377 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,891 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   97,570 Prozent
Laufzeit:         14,54 Jahre, bis 20.07.2041
Liberierung:      20.07.2026
Yield to Mat.:    1,072 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +32 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +58,6 BP
ISIN:             CH1562934773
- Basistranche:   CH1446452414
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
 

4. Tranche neu, S. 630
Betrag:           226 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,2 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,535 Prozent
Laufzeit:         22,08 Jahre, bis 20.08.2048
Liberierung:      20.07.2026
Yield to Mat.:    1,172 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +32 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +65,6 BP
ISIN:             CH1562934781
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)

cf/an/mk

(AWP)