1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 567 Betrag: 300 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 1062 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,7 Prozent Emissionspreis: 104,938 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,37 Jahre, bis 02.12.2030 Liberierung: 20.07.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,552 Prozent Spread (MS): +29 BP Spread (Govt.): +42,4 BP ISIN: CH1562934757 - Basistranche: CH1232107032 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) 2. Tranche neu, S. 629 Betrag: 395 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,85 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,071 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,89 Jahre, bis 12.06.2035 Liberierung: 20.07.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,842 Prozent Spread (MS): +32 BP Spread (Govt.): +54,3 BP ISIN: CH1562934765 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) 3. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 609 Betrag: 196 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 377 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,891 Prozent Emissionspreis: 97,570 Prozent Laufzeit: 14,54 Jahre, bis 20.07.2041 Liberierung: 20.07.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,072 Prozent Spread (MS): +32 BP Spread (Govt.): +58,6 BP ISIN: CH1562934773 - Basistranche: CH1446452414 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) 4. Tranche neu, S. 630 Betrag: 226 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,2 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,535 Prozent Laufzeit: 22,08 Jahre, bis 20.08.2048 Liberierung: 20.07.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,172 Prozent Spread (MS): +32 BP Spread (Govt.): +65,6 BP ISIN: CH1562934781 Rating: Aaa (Moody's)

cf/an/mk