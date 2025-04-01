1. Tranche, Aufstockung S.489 Betrag: 401 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 1200 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,375 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,891 Prozent Laufzeit: 2,43 Jahre, bis 21.09.2027 Liberierung: 16.04.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,420 Prozent Spread (MS): +30 BP Spread (Govt.): +28,9 BP ISIN prov.: CH1423931604 ISIN: CH0352595885 Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.04.20254 2. Tranche neu S.604 Betrag: 441 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,9 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,129 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,16 Jahre, bis 15.06.2034 Liberierung: 16.04.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,885 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP Spread (Govt.): +49 BP ISIN: CH1423931612 Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.04.2025 3. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 598 Betrag: 206 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu 881 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,07 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,931 Prozent Laufzeit: 14,88 Jahre, bis 01.03.2040 Liberierung: 15.04.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,075 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP Spread (Govt.): +50,3 BP ISIN: CH1373904460 Insin prov.: CH1423931620 Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.04.2025 4. Tranche, neu S.605 Betrag: 229 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,15 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,501 Prozent Laufzeit: 20,77 Jahre, bis 24.01.2046 Liberierung: 16.04.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,123 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP Spread (Govt.): +52,2 BP ISIN: CH1423931638 Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.04.2025

