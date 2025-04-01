1. Tranche, Aufstockung S.489 
Betrag:            401 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  1200 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:           0,375 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   99,891 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2,43 Jahre, bis 21.09.2027 
Liberierung:      16.04.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,420 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +30 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +28,9 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1423931604
ISIN:             CH0352595885
Rating:           Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 15.04.20254

2. Tranche neu S.604
Betrag:           441 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,9 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,129 Prozent
Laufzeit:         9,16 Jahre, bis 15.06.2034
Liberierung:      16.04.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,885 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +35 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +49 BP
ISIN:             CH1423931612  
Rating:           Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 15.04.2025

3. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 598
Betrag:           206 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu   881 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:           1,07 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   99,931 Prozent
Laufzeit:         14,88 Jahre, bis 01.03.2040
Liberierung:      15.04.2025
Yield to Mat.:    1,075 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +35 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +50,3 BP
ISIN:             CH1373904460     
Insin prov.:      CH1423931620
Rating:           Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 15.04.2025

4. Tranche, neu S.605 
Betrag:           229 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,15 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,501 Prozent
Laufzeit:         20,77 Jahre, bis 24.01.2046 
Liberierung:      16.04.2025
Yield to Mat.:    1,123 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +35 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +52,2 BP
ISIN:             CH1423931638
Rating:           Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 15.04.2025

