1. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 544
Betrag:          448 Mio Fr. (new total Size 896 Mio)
Coupon:          0,350 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  99,588 Prozent
Laufzeit:        2,39 Jahre, bis 02.08.2027
Accrued inter:   218 day(s)
Liberierung:     10.03.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,524 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +30 BP
ISIN prov.:      CH1405472205
ISIN:            CH1148728251
Rating:          Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 07.03.2025

2. Tranche, Aufstockung Serie 583
Betrag:          367 Mio Fr. (new total Size 879 Mio)
Coupon:          1,400 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  104,017 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6,85 Jahre, bis 16.01.2032
Accrued inter:   54 day(s)
Liberierung:     10.03.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,795 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +34 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +40,1 BP
ISIN prov.:      CH1405472213
ISIN:            CH1306117115Rating:    
Rating:          Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 07.03.2025

3. Tranche, neu S. 603
Betrag:          192 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,950 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,272 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10,05 Jahre, bis 27.03.2035
Liberierung:     10.03.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,922 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +34 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +41,8 BP
ISIN:            CH1405472221
Rating:          Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 07.03.2025

4. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 599
Betrag:          274 Mio Fr. (new total Size 508 Mio)
Coupon:          1,050 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  99,521 Prozent
Laufzeit:        19,64 Jahre, bis 31.10.2044
Accrued inter:   139 day(s)
Liberierung:     10.03.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,077 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +34 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +45,6 BP
ISIN prov.:      CH1405472239
ISIN:            CH1380910310
Rating:          Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 07.03.2025

