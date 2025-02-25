1. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 544 Betrag: 448 Mio Fr. (new total Size 896 Mio) Coupon: 0,350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,588 Prozent Laufzeit: 2,39 Jahre, bis 02.08.2027 Accrued inter: 218 day(s) Liberierung: 10.03.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,524 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +30 BP ISIN prov.: CH1405472205 ISIN: CH1148728251 Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 07.03.2025 2. Tranche, Aufstockung Serie 583 Betrag: 367 Mio Fr. (new total Size 879 Mio) Coupon: 1,400 Prozent Emissionspreis: 104,017 Prozent Laufzeit: 6,85 Jahre, bis 16.01.2032 Accrued inter: 54 day(s) Liberierung: 10.03.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,795 Prozent Spread (MS): +34 BP Spread (Govt.): +40,1 BP ISIN prov.: CH1405472213 ISIN: CH1306117115Rating: Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 07.03.2025 3. Tranche, neu S. 603 Betrag: 192 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,950 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,272 Prozent Laufzeit: 10,05 Jahre, bis 27.03.2035 Liberierung: 10.03.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,922 Prozent Spread (MS): +34 BP Spread (Govt.): +41,8 BP ISIN: CH1405472221 Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 07.03.2025 4. Tranche, Aufstockung S. 599 Betrag: 274 Mio Fr. (new total Size 508 Mio) Coupon: 1,050 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,521 Prozent Laufzeit: 19,64 Jahre, bis 31.10.2044 Accrued inter: 139 day(s) Liberierung: 10.03.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,077 Prozent Spread (MS): +34 BP Spread (Govt.): +45,6 BP ISIN prov.: CH1405472239 ISIN: CH1380910310 Rating: Aaa/AAA (Moody's/ZKB) Kotierung: SIX, ab 07.03.2025

