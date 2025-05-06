1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 566 Betrag: 541 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 852 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 102,637 Prozent Laufzeit: 1,911 Jahre, bis 19.04.2027 Liberierung: 21.05.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,118 Prozent Spread (MS): +30 BP Spread (Govt.): 0 ISIN prov.: CH1446452257 ISIN: CH1232107024 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Instr. Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 20.05.2025 2. Tranche Neu S.606 Betrag: 350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,800 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,206 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,741 Jahre, bis 16.02.2035 Liberierung: 21.05.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,778 Prozent Spread (MS): +36 BP Spread (Govt.): +49 BP ISIN: CH1446452265 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Instr. Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 20.05.2025 3. Tranche Neu S. 607 Betrag: 116 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,950 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,003 Prozent Laufzeit: 14,87 Jahre, bis 03.04.2040 Liberierung: 21.05.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,950 Prozent Spread (MS): +36 BP Spread (Govt.): +52 BP ISIN: CH1446452273 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Instr. Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 20.05.2025 4. Tranche Neu S. 608 Betrag: 325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,000 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,044 Prozent Laufzeit: 20,26 Jahre, bis 24.08.2045 Liberierung: 21.05.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,998 Prozent Spread (MS): +36 BP Spread (Govt.): +55,1 BP ISIN: CH1446452281 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Instr. Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 20.05.2025

