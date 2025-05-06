1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 566
Betrag:           541 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  852 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           1,500 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   102,637 Prozent
Laufzeit:         1,911 Jahre, bis 19.04.2027
Liberierung:      21.05.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,118 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +30 BP
Spread (Govt.):   0
ISIN prov.:       CH1446452257
ISIN:             CH1232107024
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Instr. Rating:    Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 20.05.2025

2. Tranche Neu S.606
Betrag:          350 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,800 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,206 Prozent
Laufzeit:        9,741 Jahre, bis 16.02.2035
Liberierung:     21.05.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,778 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +36 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +49 BP
ISIN:            CH1446452265
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Instr. Rating:   Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 20.05.2025

3. Tranche Neu S. 607
Betrag:          116 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,950 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,003 Prozent
Laufzeit:        14,87 Jahre, bis 03.04.2040
Liberierung:     21.05.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,950 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +36 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +52 BP
ISIN:            CH1446452273
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Instr. Rating:   Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 20.05.2025

4. Tranche Neu S. 608
Betrag:          325 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,000 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,044 Prozent
Laufzeit:        20,26 Jahre, bis 24.08.2045
Liberierung:     21.05.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,998 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +36 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +55,1 BP
ISIN:            CH1446452281
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Instr. Rating:   Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 20.05.2025

