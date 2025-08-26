1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 610
Betrag:           295 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  793 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,350 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,306 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2,938 Jahre, bis 23.08.2028
Liberierung:      15.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,245 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +27 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +35,1 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1471403803
ISIN:             CH1455990072
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 12.09.2025

2. Tranche Neu S. 614
Betrag:          382 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,500 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,108 Prozent
Laufzeit:        5,462 Jahre, bis 03.03.2031
Liberierung:     15.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,480 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +30 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +42 BP
ISIN:            CH1471403811
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 12.09.2025

3. Tranche Neu S. 615
Betrag:          632 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,750 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,19 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8,969 Jahre, bis 04.09.2034
Liberierung:     15.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,728 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +31 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +51,8 BP
ISIN:            CH1471403829
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 12.09.2025

4. Tranche Aufstockung S. 607
Betrag:           287 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  403 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,950 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   99,458 Prozent
Laufzeit:         14,549 Jahre, bis 03.04.2040
Liberierung:      15.09.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,990 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +31 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +55,1 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1471403837
ISIN:             CH1446452273
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 12.09.2025

