1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 610 Betrag: 295 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 793 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,306 Prozent Laufzeit: 2,938 Jahre, bis 23.08.2028 Liberierung: 15.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,245 Prozent Spread (MS): +27 BP Spread (Govt.): +35,1 BP ISIN prov.: CH1471403803 ISIN: CH1455990072 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.09.2025 2. Tranche Neu S. 614 Betrag: 382 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,500 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,108 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,462 Jahre, bis 03.03.2031 Liberierung: 15.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,480 Prozent Spread (MS): +30 BP Spread (Govt.): +42 BP ISIN: CH1471403811 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.09.2025 3. Tranche Neu S. 615 Betrag: 632 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,750 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,19 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,969 Jahre, bis 04.09.2034 Liberierung: 15.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,728 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Spread (Govt.): +51,8 BP ISIN: CH1471403829 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.09.2025 4. Tranche Aufstockung S. 607 Betrag: 287 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 403 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,950 Prozent Emissionspreis: 99,458 Prozent Laufzeit: 14,549 Jahre, bis 03.04.2040 Liberierung: 15.09.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,990 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Spread (Govt.): +55,1 BP ISIN prov.: CH1471403837 ISIN: CH1446452273 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 12.09.2025

pre