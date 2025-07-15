1. Tranche
Betrag:          498 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,350 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,056 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3,072 Jahre, bis 23.08.2028
Liberierung:     28.07.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,332 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +30 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +32,7 BP
ISIN:            CH1455990072
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Instr. Rating:   Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.07.2025

2. Tranche
Betrag:          775 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,800 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,177 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8,068 Jahre, bis 22.08.2033
Liberierung:     28.07.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,777 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +45,7 BP
ISIN:            CH1455990080
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.07.2025

3. Tranche
Betrag:          288 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,150 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,564 Prozent
Laufzeit:        14,96 Jahre, bis 13.07.2040
Liberierung:     28.07.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,109 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +50,6 BP
ISIN:            CH1455990098
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.07.2025

4. Tranche
Betrag:          297 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,200 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,257 Prozent
Laufzeit:        20,246 Jahre, bis 26.10.2045
Liberierung:     28.07.2025
Yield to Mat.:   1,186 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +33 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +55,8 BP
ISIN:            CH1455990106
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 25.07.2025

(AWP)