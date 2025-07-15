1. Tranche Betrag: 498 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,056 Prozent Laufzeit: 3,072 Jahre, bis 23.08.2028 Liberierung: 28.07.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,332 Prozent Spread (MS): +30 BP Spread (Govt.): +32,7 BP ISIN: CH1455990072 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Instr. Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.07.2025 2. Tranche Betrag: 775 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,800 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,177 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,068 Jahre, bis 22.08.2033 Liberierung: 28.07.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,777 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +45,7 BP ISIN: CH1455990080 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.07.2025 3. Tranche Betrag: 288 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,150 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,564 Prozent Laufzeit: 14,96 Jahre, bis 13.07.2040 Liberierung: 28.07.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,109 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +50,6 BP ISIN: CH1455990098 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.07.2025 4. Tranche Betrag: 297 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,200 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,257 Prozent Laufzeit: 20,246 Jahre, bis 26.10.2045 Liberierung: 28.07.2025 Yield to Mat.: 1,186 Prozent Spread (MS): +33 BP Spread (Govt.): +55,8 BP ISIN: CH1455990106 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 25.07.2025

pre