1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 471
Betrag:           107 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  1013 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,625 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,295 Prozent
Laufzeit:         4,37 Jahre, bis 01.11.2030
Liberierung:      17.06.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,556 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +26 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +41,5 BP
ISIN:             CH1562934633
- Basistranche:   CH0300874283
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)

2. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 548
Betrag:           332 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  544 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,9 Prozent 
Emissionspreis:   101,090 Prozent
Laufzeit:         6,93 Jahre, bis 20.05.2033
Liberierung:      17.06.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,738 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +29 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +49,7 BP
ISIN:             CH1562934641
- Basistranche:   CH1170565662        
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)

3. Tranche neu, S. 627
Betrag:           150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,95 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,193 Prozent
Laufzeit:         10,1 Jahre, bis 24.07.2036
Liberierung:      17.06.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,930 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +31 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +55,8 BP
ISIN:             CH1562934658
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
 

4. Tranche neu, S. 628
Betrag:           179 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,20 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,514 Prozent
Laufzeit:         18,2 Jahre, bis 30.08.2044
Liberierung:      17.06.2026
Yield to Mat.:    1,169 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +31 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +61 BP
ISIN:             CH1562934666
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)

cf/an

(AWP)