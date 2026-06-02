1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 471 Betrag: 107 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 1013 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,625 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,295 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,37 Jahre, bis 01.11.2030 Liberierung: 17.06.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,556 Prozent Spread (MS): +26 BP Spread (Govt.): +41,5 BP ISIN: CH1562934633 - Basistranche: CH0300874283 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) 2. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 548 Betrag: 332 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 544 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,9 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,090 Prozent Laufzeit: 6,93 Jahre, bis 20.05.2033 Liberierung: 17.06.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,738 Prozent Spread (MS): +29 BP Spread (Govt.): +49,7 BP ISIN: CH1562934641 - Basistranche: CH1170565662 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) 3. Tranche neu, S. 627 Betrag: 150 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,95 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,193 Prozent Laufzeit: 10,1 Jahre, bis 24.07.2036 Liberierung: 17.06.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,930 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Spread (Govt.): +55,8 BP ISIN: CH1562934658 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) 4. Tranche neu, S. 628 Betrag: 179 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,20 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,514 Prozent Laufzeit: 18,2 Jahre, bis 30.08.2044 Liberierung: 17.06.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,169 Prozent Spread (MS): +31 BP Spread (Govt.): +61 BP ISIN: CH1562934666 Rating: Aaa (Moody's)

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