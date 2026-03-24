1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 460
Betrag:           307 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  1124 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,625 Prozent (aufgel. Zinsen 55 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   100,246 Prozent
Laufzeit:         3,85 Jahre, bis 12.02.2030
Liberierung:      07.04.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,56 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +23 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +41,6 BP
ISIN:             CH1515238561
Originial ISIN:   CH0268786982        
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 2.4.2026

2. Tranche Aufstockung, S 622
Betrag:           387 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,7 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:   100,108 Prozent
Laufzeit:         6,22 Jahre, bis 25.06.2032
Liberierung:      07.04.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,682 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +24 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +43,2 BP
ISIN:             CH1515238579
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 2.4.2026

3. Tranche Aufstockung, S 623
Betrag:           134 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,9 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:   100,285 Prozent
Laufzeit:         9,94 Jahre, bis 17.03.2036
Liberierung:      07.04.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,870 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +26 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +51,4 BP
ISIN:             CH1515238587
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 2.4.2026

4. Tranche Aufstockung, S 624
Betrag:           148 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,1 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:   100,550 Prozent
Laufzeit:         14,92 Jahre, bis 07.03.2041
Liberierung:      07.04.2026
Yield to Mat.:    1,060 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +27 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +55,4 BP
ISIN:             CH1515238595
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 2.4.2026

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(AWP)