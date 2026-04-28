1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 501 Betrag: 1085 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 186 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,5 Prozent (aufgel. Zinsen 168 Tage) Emissionspreis: 100,148 Prozent Laufzeit: 2,53 Jahre, bis 24.11.2028 Liberierung: 12.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,441 Prozent Spread (MS): +23 BP Spread (Govt.): +31,4 BP ISIN: CH1515238694 - Basistranche: CH0373476693 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) 2. Tranche neu, S 625 Betrag: 135 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,65 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,061 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,48 Jahre, bis 03.11.2031 Liberierung: 12.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,639 Prozent Spread (MS): +26 BP Spread (Govt.): +39,1 BP ISIN: CH1515238702 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) 3. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 603 Betrag: 683 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 324 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,95 Prozent (aufgel. Zinsen 45 Tage) Emissionspreis: 100,819 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,88 Jahre, bis 27.03.2035 Liberierung: 12.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,854 Prozent Spread (MS): +30 BP Spread (Govt.): +46,8 BP ISIN: CH1515238710 - Basistranche: CH1405472221 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) 4. Tranche neu, S 626 Betrag: 292 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,2 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,614 Prozent Laufzeit: 20,33 Jahre, bis 10.09.2046 Liberierung: 12.05.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,854 Prozent Spread (MS): +30 BP Spread (Govt.): +60,4 BP ISIN: CH1515238728 Rating: Aaa (Moody's)

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