1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 501
Betrag:           1085 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  186 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,5 Prozent (aufgel. Zinsen 168 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   100,148 Prozent
Laufzeit:         2,53 Jahre, bis 24.11.2028
Liberierung:      12.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,441 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +23 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +31,4 BP
ISIN:             CH1515238694
- Basistranche:   CH0373476693
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)

2. Tranche neu, S 625
Betrag:           135 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,65 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:   100,061 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5,48 Jahre, bis 03.11.2031
Liberierung:      12.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,639 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +26 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +39,1 BP
ISIN:             CH1515238702            
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)

3. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 603
Betrag:           683 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  324 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,95 Prozent (aufgel. Zinsen 45 Tage)
Emissionspreis:   100,819 Prozent
Laufzeit:         8,88 Jahre, bis 27.03.2035
Liberierung:      12.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,854 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +30 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +46,8 BP
ISIN:             CH1515238710
- Basistranche:   CH1405472221
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
 

4. Tranche neu, S 626
Betrag:           292 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1,2 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon)
Emissionspreis:   100,614 Prozent
Laufzeit:         20,33 Jahre, bis 10.09.2046
Liberierung:      12.05.2026
Yield to Mat.:    0,854 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +30 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +60,4 BP
ISIN:             CH1515238728 
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)

uh/an

(AWP)