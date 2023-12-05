1. Tranche S. 582
Betrag:         165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,3 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,239 Prozent
Laufzeit:       5,03 Jahre, bis 27.12.2028
Liberierung:    18.12.2023 
Yield to Mat.:  1,251 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +20 BP
Valor:          CH1306117107
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 15.12.2023

2. Tranche S. 583
Betrag:         217 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,4 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,535 Prozent
Laufzeit:       8,08 Jahre, bis 16.01.2032
Liberierung:    18.12.2023 
Yield to Mat.:  1,330 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +19 BP
Valor:          CH1306117115
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 15.12.2023

3. Tranche S. 584
Betrag:         291 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:         1,45 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,604 Prozent
Laufzeit:       15,08 Jahre, bis 18.01.2039
Liberierung:    18.12.2023 
Yield to Mat.:  1,405 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +12 BP
Valor:          CH1306117123
Rating:         Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 15.12.2023

pre

(AWP)