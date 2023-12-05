1. Tranche S. 582 Betrag: 165 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,3 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,239 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,03 Jahre, bis 27.12.2028 Liberierung: 18.12.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,251 Prozent Spread (MS): +20 BP Valor: CH1306117107 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.12.2023 2. Tranche S. 583 Betrag: 217 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,4 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,535 Prozent Laufzeit: 8,08 Jahre, bis 16.01.2032 Liberierung: 18.12.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,330 Prozent Spread (MS): +19 BP Valor: CH1306117115 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.12.2023 3. Tranche S. 584 Betrag: 291 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,45 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,604 Prozent Laufzeit: 15,08 Jahre, bis 18.01.2039 Liberierung: 18.12.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,405 Prozent Spread (MS): +12 BP Valor: CH1306117123 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 15.12.2023

