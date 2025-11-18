1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 561 Betrag: 412 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 683 Mio Fr. Coupon: 2,100 Prozent Emissionspreis: 108,064 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,63 Jahre, bis 19.07.2030 Liberierung: 01.12.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,343 Prozent Spread (MS): +21 BP Spread (Govt.): +36,2 BP ISIN prov.: CH1498422869 ISIN: CH1206367521 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.11.2025 2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 606 Betrag: 433 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 783 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,800 Prozent Emissionspreis: 101,117 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,21 Jahre, bis 16.02.2035 Liberierung: 01.12.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,674 Prozent Spread (MS): +24 BP Spread (Govt.): +56,3 BP ISIN prov.: CH1498422877 ISIN: CH1446452265 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.11.2025 3. Tranche Neu S. 619 Betrag: 241 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,850 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,178 Prozent Laufzeit: 12,37 Jahre, bis 15.04.2038 Liberierung: 01.12.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,835 Prozent Spread (MS): +24 BP Spread (Govt.): +61,8 BP ISIN: CH1498422885 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 28.11.2025

