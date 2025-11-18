1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 561
Betrag:           412 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  683 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           2,100 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   108,064 Prozent
Laufzeit:         4,63 Jahre, bis 19.07.2030
Liberierung:      01.12.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,343 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +21 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +36,2 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1498422869
ISIN:             CH1206367521
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 28.11.2025

2. Tranche Aufstockung S. 606
Betrag:           433 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  783 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,800 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   101,117 Prozent
Laufzeit:         9,21 Jahre, bis 16.02.2035
Liberierung:      01.12.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,674 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +24 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +56,3 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1498422877
ISIN:             CH1446452265
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 28.11.2025

3. Tranche Neu S. 619
Betrag:          241 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,850 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,178 Prozent
Laufzeit:        12,37 Jahre, bis 15.04.2038
Liberierung:     01.12.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,835 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +24 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +61,8 BP
ISIN:            CH1498422885
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 28.11.2025

