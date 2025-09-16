1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 474
Betrag:           388 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  1200 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,5 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,378 Prozent
Laufzeit:         4,97 Jahre, bis 20.09.2030
Liberierung:      30.09.2025
Spread:           +28,0 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1471403894
ISIN:             CH0306173748
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 29.09.2025

2. Tranche Neu S. 616
Betrag:           669 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           0,7 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,119
Laufzeit:         9,29 Jahre, bis 15.01.2035
Liberierung:      30.09.2025
Spread:           +29,0 BP
ISIN:             CH1471403902
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 29.09.2025

3. Tranche Neu S. 617
Betrag:           284 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:           1 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,400 Prozent
Laufzeit:         20,16 Jahre, bis 27.11.2045
Liberierung:      30.09.2025
Spread:           +28,0 BP
ISIN:             CH1471403910
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 29.09.2025

