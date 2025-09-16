1. Tranche Aufstockung S. 474 Betrag: 388 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 1200 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,5 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,378 Prozent Laufzeit: 4,97 Jahre, bis 20.09.2030 Liberierung: 30.09.2025 Spread: +28,0 BP ISIN prov.: CH1471403894 ISIN: CH0306173748 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.09.2025 2. Tranche Neu S. 616 Betrag: 669 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,7 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,119 Laufzeit: 9,29 Jahre, bis 15.01.2035 Liberierung: 30.09.2025 Spread: +29,0 BP ISIN: CH1471403902 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.09.2025 3. Tranche Neu S. 617 Betrag: 284 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,400 Prozent Laufzeit: 20,16 Jahre, bis 27.11.2045 Liberierung: 30.09.2025 Spread: +28,0 BP ISIN: CH1471403910 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.09.2025

ys/