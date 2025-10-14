1. Tranche Aufstockung Betrag: 267 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 649 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,5 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,586 Prozent Laufzeit: 5,34 Jahre, bis 03.03.2031 Liberierung: 30.10.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,389 Prozent Spread (MS): +27 BP Spread (Govt.): +43,1 BP ISIN prov.: CH1487332038 ISIN: CH1471403811 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.10.2025 2. Tranche Aufstockung Betrag: 482 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 872 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,9 Prozent Emissionspreis: 102,099 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,99 Jahre, bis 26.10.2035 Liberierung: 30.10.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,682 Prozent Spread (MS): +27 BP Spread (Govt.): +56,5 BP ISIN prov.: CH1487332046 ISIN: CH1392903626 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.10.2025 3. Tranche Neu Betrag: 200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,9 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,555 Prozent Laufzeit: 14,13 Jahre, bis 15.12.2039 Liberierung: 30.10.2025 Yield to Mat.: 0,858 Prozent Spread (MS): +27 BP Spread (Govt.): +59,7 BP ISIN: CH1487332053 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 29.10.2025

