1. Tranche Aufstockung
Betrag:           267 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  649 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,5 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   100,586 Prozent
Laufzeit:         5,34 Jahre, bis 03.03.2031
Liberierung:      30.10.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,389 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +27 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +43,1 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1487332038
ISIN:             CH1471403811
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 29.10.2025

2. Tranche Aufstockung
Betrag:           482 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:  872 Mio Fr.
Coupon:           0,9 Prozent
Emissionspreis:   102,099 Prozent
Laufzeit:         9,99 Jahre, bis 26.10.2035
Liberierung:      30.10.2025
Yield to Mat.:    0,682 Prozent
Spread (MS):      +27 BP
Spread (Govt.):   +56,5 BP
ISIN prov.:       CH1487332046
ISIN:             CH1392903626
Rating:           Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:        SIX, ab 29.10.2025

3. Tranche Neu
Betrag:          200 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,9 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,555 Prozent
Laufzeit:        14,13 Jahre, bis 15.12.2039
Liberierung:     30.10.2025
Yield to Mat.:   0,858 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +27 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +59,7 BP
ISIN:            CH1487332053
Rating:          Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 29.10.2025

