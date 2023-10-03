1. Tranche S. 561 (Aufstockung) Betrag: 87 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 271 Mio Fr. Coupon: 2,1 Prozent Emissionspreis: 102,447 Prozent Laufzeit: 6,75 Jahre, bis 19.07.2030 Liberierung: 20.10.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,712 Prozent Spread (MS): - Valor: CH1206367521 Valor prov.: CH1290222434 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 19.10.2023 2. Tranche S. 580 (neu) Betrag: 296 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,8 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,189 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,76 Jahre, bis 22.07.2033 Liberierung: 20.10.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,779 Prozent Prozent Spread (MS): -2 BP Valor: CH1290222442 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 19.10.2023 2. Tranche S. 581 (neu) Betrag: 187 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,85 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,520 Prozent Laufzeit: 15,01 Jahre, bis 25.10.2038 Liberierung: 20.10.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,810 Prozent Spread (MS): -7 BP Valor: CH1290222459 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 19.10.2023

pre