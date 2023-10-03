1. Tranche S. 561 (Aufstockung)
Betrag:             87 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Totalbetrag neu:   271 Mio Fr.
Coupon:            2,1 Prozent
Emissionspreis:    102,447 Prozent
Laufzeit:          6,75 Jahre, bis 19.07.2030
Liberierung:       20.10.2023
Yield to Mat.:     1,712 Prozent
Spread (MS):       - 
Valor:             CH1206367521
Valor prov.:       CH1290222434
Rating:            Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:         SIX, ab 19.10.2023

2. Tranche S. 580 (neu)
Betrag:            296 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:            1,8 Prozent
Emissionspreis:    100,189 Prozent
Laufzeit:          9,76 Jahre, bis 22.07.2033
Liberierung:       20.10.2023
Yield to Mat.:     1,779 Prozent Prozent
Spread (MS):       -2 BP
Valor:             CH1290222442 
Rating:            Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:         SIX, ab 19.10.2023

2. Tranche S. 581 (neu)
Betrag:            187 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:            1,85 Prozent
Emissionspreis:    100,520 Prozent
Laufzeit:          15,01 Jahre, bis 25.10.2038 
Liberierung:       20.10.2023
Yield to Mat.:     1,810 Prozent
Spread (MS):       -7 BP
Valor:             CH1290222459
Rating:            Aaa (Moody's)
Kotierung:         SIX, ab 19.10.2023

