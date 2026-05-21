1. Tranche: Betrag: 485 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,8350 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 05.06.2029 Liberierung: 05.06.2026 Spread (MS): +50 BP Spred (Gov): +58 BP ISIN: CH1564488596 Rating: A2/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 03.06.2026 2. Tranche: Betrag: 160 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,3822 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, 358 Tage bis 03.06.2033 Liberierung: 05.06.2026 Spread (MS): +80 BP Spred (Gov): +96 BP ISIN: CH1564488604 Rating: A2/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 03.06.2026 3. Tranche: Betrag: 240 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,6425 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 05.06.2036 Liberierung: 05.06.2026 Spread (MS): +90 BP Spred (Gov): +111 BP ISIN: CH1564488612 Rating: A2/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 03.06.2026

dm/hr