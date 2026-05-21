1. Tranche:
Betrag:         485 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         0,8350 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:       3 Jahre, bis 05.06.2029
Liberierung:    05.06.2026
Spread (MS):    +50 BP 
Spred (Gov):    +58 BP
ISIN:           CH1564488596
Rating:         A2/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 03.06.2026

2. Tranche:
Betrag:         160 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         1,3822 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:       6 Jahre, 358 Tage bis 03.06.2033
Liberierung:    05.06.2026
Spread (MS):    +80 BP 
Spred (Gov):    +96 BP
ISIN:           CH1564488604
Rating:         A2/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 03.06.2026

3. Tranche:
Betrag:         240 Mio Fr.
Coupon:         1,6425 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,000 Prozent
Laufzeit:       10 Jahre, bis 05.06.2036
Liberierung:    05.06.2026
Spread (MS):    +90 BP 
Spred (Gov):    +111 BP
ISIN:           CH1564488612
Rating:         A2/A-/A- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 03.06.2026

dm/hr

(AWP)