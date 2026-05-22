1. Tranche
Betrag:          180 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,2175 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        4 Jahre, bis 03.06.2030
Liberierung:     03.06.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,2175 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +80 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +92 BP
ISIN:            CH1538715397
Rating:          A3/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/ Fitch) 
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 01.06.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          140 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:          1,6648 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        7 Jahre, 359 Tage bis 02.06.2034
Liberierung:     03.06.2026
Yield to Mat.:   1,6648 Prozent
Spread (MS):     +100 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +119 BP
ISIN:            CH1564881923
Rating:          A3/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/ Fitch) 
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 01.06.2026

dm/mk

(AWP)