1. Tranche Betrag: 180 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,2175 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre, bis 03.06.2030 Liberierung: 03.06.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,2175 Prozent Spread (MS): +80 BP Spread (Govt.): +92 BP ISIN: CH1538715397 Rating: A3/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/ Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.06.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,6648 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 7 Jahre, 359 Tage bis 02.06.2034 Liberierung: 03.06.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,6648 Prozent Spread (MS): +100 BP Spread (Govt.): +119 BP ISIN: CH1564881923 Rating: A3/BBB+/BBB+ (Moody's/S&P/ Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 01.06.2026

dm/mk