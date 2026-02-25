1. Tranche Betrag: 100 Mio Fr. Total neu: 250 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,15 Prozent (accr. Interest 54 Tage) Emissionspreis: 99,270 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 306 Tage, bis 02.02.2029 Liberierung: 26.03.2026 Spread (MS): +44 BP Spread (Govt.): +52 BP ISIN: CH1533151002 Orignial ISIN: CH0461239060 Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.03.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 65 Mio Fr. Total neu: 190 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,40 Prozent Emissionspreis: 103,410 Prozent Laufzeit: 8 Jahre 174 Tage, bis 20.09.2034 Liberierung: 26.03.2026 Spread (MS): +62 BP Spread (Govt.): +80 BP ISIN: CH1533151010 Orignial ISIN: CH1373904361 Rating: A3 (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 24.3.2026
(AWP)