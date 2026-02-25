1. Tranche
Betrag:          100 Mio Fr.
Total neu:       250 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          0,15 Prozent (accr. Interest 54 Tage)
Emissionspreis:  99,270 Prozent
Laufzeit:        2 Jahre 306 Tage, bis 02.02.2029
Liberierung:     26.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +44 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +52 BP
ISIN:            CH1533151002
Orignial ISIN:   CH0461239060
Rating:          A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.03.2026

2. Tranche
Betrag:          65 Mio Fr.
Total neu:       190 Mio Fr.
Coupon:          1,40 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  103,410 Prozent
Laufzeit:        8 Jahre 174 Tage, bis 20.09.2034
Liberierung:     26.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +62 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +80 BP
ISIN:            CH1533151010
Orignial ISIN:   CH1373904361
Rating:          A3 (Moody's)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 24.3.2026

